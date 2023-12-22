Pattaya City announces new rules for beach umbrella operators

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City issued a new announcement regarding the operation of beach umbrella services on Jomtien Beach, excluding Koh Larn Island. The announcement was delivered by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn at a meeting with beach umbrella operators on December 21, at Wat Krathuengthong Temple.







The new rules include the following:

The size of each beach umbrella set-up must be 9×7 meters. In case of a beach umbrella operator’s death, Pattaya City must be informed immediately. A new supplier will be selected by a committee on a case-by-case basis. Beach umbrellas must be stored neatly and covered daily after closing. Exceptions require permission from Pattaya City.

The operating hours for beach umbrellas are: Monday to Thursday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday or public holidays: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. During music festivals, fireworks festivals, and New Year’s Eve celebrations: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Beach umbrella operators must take a break every Wednesday during the high season (November to April) and every 2nd and 4th week of the month during the low season (May to October). If the break falls on a public holiday, operators must rest on the next day.







The announcement also grants special permission for beach umbrella operators to extend their operating hours and area for the New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2023. Operators can set up from 6 a.m. until the morning of January 1, 2024, and expand their area from 9×7 meters to 9×15 meters.

The new rules aim to ensure the smooth operation of beach umbrella services, in accordance with Pattaya City’s regulations and the festive mood of the season.





























