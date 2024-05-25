Pattaya’s new toilet buses prioritize access for elderly and handicapped

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet spearheaded an inspection of three newly acquired mobile restrooms and three additional units specifically designed for the elderly and disabled on May 24. These acquisitions aim to address the current shortage and prolonged usage of existing large-sized mobile restrooms, which are not suitable for all locations.







Mayor Poramet emphasized Pattaya’s reputation for hosting numerous events to promote tourism and stimulate the local economy. “Therefore,” he stated, “we must take steps to enhance convenience, hygiene, and the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike.” The introduction of these mobile restrooms is part of the city’s on-going efforts to maintain a clean environment and provide better facilities.

“The new mobile restrooms are designed to be more practical and accessible,” Mayor Poramet continued, “ensuring that all public events in Pattaya can offer adequate sanitation facilities.” This initiative underscores Pattaya’s commitment to improving public services and supporting its reputation as a premier tourist destination.





































