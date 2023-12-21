Deputy Gov’t Spokesperson participated in the discussion to solve the particle pollution problem

Deputy Government Spokesperson Radklao Suwankiri attended the discussion of “Fight the Dust X Disaster Learning” on December 16, 2023, to drive the policy with Ms.Theerarat Samrejvanich from the Pheu Thai Party and Mr. Kanphong Chongsuttanamanee from the Move Forward Party.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the discussion was a public platform to enhance knowledge for children and youth and to emphasize the health problems in the risky area of microdust problems at the Thai PBS television station. The representative teachers from 135 schools also brought the summary of “Fight the Dust X Disaster Learning” to the Minister of Education (Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob).







The particle pollution from fine particulates (PM2.5) was an attempt to drive children to be change managers for their parents and communities. Moreover, for anything that can be solved first, the government will proceed immediately, such as the transformation of ICE cars to electric vehicles (EV) policy, the reuse and recycle battery policy, and the emissions standard measure Euro 5.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson disclosed that the creation of changes for Thai education should require cooperation from various sectors. The summary of the lesson from the education sector was a good start to the change and would be beneficial to the government to push the policy of disaster learning for Thai schools. Moreover, the Deputy Government Spokesperson would like to see a syllabus that covers matters of cyber security and the safety measures that protect youth and children from the dangers of the internet.







“The government and all sectors have been continuously working to solve the problem of PM 2.5. Children and youth can bring change to parents and communities. Therefore, starting with education on awareness of air pollution, children can be the change managers of our future.” The Deputy Government Spokesperson stated. (PRD)





























