LGBTQ+ date robs man of motorbike at knifepoint in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 33-year-old man called police on Thursday night to report that he was robbed of his motorbike at knifepoint in a dark street in Central Pattaya. Police arrived at the scene to find the victim, Jack, in a state of shock. Jack narrated the sequence of events that led to the crime. He explained that he had arranged a date via the LGBTQ+ dating app Hornet. After meeting his date, the man convinced him to give a ride on his white Yamaha Fino motorcycle, claiming they were visiting a friend.









In a deserted alley behind a school, they were stopped by another motorcyclist who brandished a knife, revealing the date’s true intentions. The assailant threatened Jack and stole the motorcycle before fleeing with his accomplice. Shaken but unharmed, Jack sought help and reported the incident to Pattaya City Police Station. The case was initially recorded and is currently under investigation. Police are cautious pending verification of Mr. Jack’s account and plan to review security camera footage for further leads.



































