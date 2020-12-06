Royal Thai Navy unit installs King Taksin the Great statue

The Royal Thai Navy’s 1st Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment erected a statue of King Taksin the Great as another memorial to the king who liberated Siam from Burmese occupation.

Capt. Sarayuth Sukarom, commander of the Air and Coastal Defense Command Unit, led the Dec. 5 ceremony outside a new ACDC building.







Abbot Jantimo from Thepprasit Taotan Temple performed the rite of putting eyes into the statue while nine monks chanted “Jayamangala Gatha,” the eight victories and blessings.

Moreover, soil from the route Taksin took from Ayutthaya to Trat was placed on the statue’s platform where future generations can pay respect to the legendary monarch.

A similar rite was scheduled for Sunday at 1:09 p.m. by Wimolmathajan, dean of monks for Trat Province with monks from nine eastern temples.































