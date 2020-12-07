YoungThai protest leaders not frightened by lese-majeste charges, hint stern movement for next year

Five protest leaders from an anti-government group Ratsadorn, or the People, have reported to the police to acknowledge lese-majeste charges against them, for their protests on 19-20 September.







Mr Parit Chiwarak, Mrs Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Mr Panupong Jadnok, Mr Anon Nampa, Mr Patiwat Saraiyam, and their lawyer Kritsadang Nutcharat, reported to police at Chanasongkhram Police Station in Bangkok.

The protest leaders say they are not frightened by the lese majeste charge, as they are confident they did not violate the law. They have hinted at a more serious protest movement next year.









In the meantime, a group of 16-year-old youths who participated in a ceremony to replace the People’s Plaque have met with investigators at Lumphini police station, as they were summoned to acknowledge charges against them for breaking the emergency decree.

On a request from student protesters to the Ministry of Education to reform the current school uniform rules, to allow students to wear casual clothes, the youths say this complies with their constitutional right, and can help all parents cut down the cost of buying school uniforms.

On whether or not cancelling the requirement for school uniforms could lead to inequalities at schools, they say this should be addressed as an individual matter, in order to reduce inequalities and classism. (NNT)











