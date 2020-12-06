Pattaya debtor’s business smashed by loan shark for delinquency

Loan shark enforcers destroyed a Khao Maikaew grilled chicken shop after the owners fell behind on payments.







Namkang Boonmee, 44, and Nipon Thongsamai, 35, brought a cellphone video of the incident to Huay Yai police Dec. 5 to file a complaint.

Namkang said she and Nipon, her ex-boyfriend, had borrowed 10,000 baht from the loan shark. When they separated, she thought that he would repay the loan. She also bought more fresh chicken from the loan shark later.





However, when the business struggled, she was unable to pay back the loan and the exorbitant interest, so the loan shark sent enforcers to collect what money they could and smash up their shop.

Police will bring in the suspects for questioning.







