Royal Thai Navy relocates historic Patrol Boat T.99 to Royal Fleet Command

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 6, the Royal Thai Navy moved Patrol Boat T.99, a vessel with 34 years of service, from Chuk Samet Port to the entrance of the Royal Fleet Command in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. The relocation spanned over 10 kilometres along Sukhumvit Road, where residents paused their routines to witness the rare sight of a naval vessel being transported by land. T.99 holds special significance, having been built under the guidance of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX).







Patrol Boat T.99 is part of a series of nine ships designed and constructed by the Royal Thai Navy, inspired by King Rama IX’s vision of Thailand becoming self-sufficient in naval defence. Commissioned on January 9, 1988, T.99 served with the Coastal Defence Fleet until its decommissioning on October 1, 2022. The boat’s final journey culminates with its permanent installation at the entrance of the Royal Fleet Command, honouring its historic contribution to Thai naval operations.

The story of T.99 and its sister ships, T.91-T.99, began in 1963 when HM King Rama IX, during a visit to Germany, observed coastal patrol boat construction. The King expressed the belief that Thailand should develop the capability to build its own patrol boats, reducing dependence on foreign purchases. This led the Royal Thai Navy to construct the T.91 series, closely supervised by the King.

HM King Rama IX personally oversaw testing and worked with the UK’s National Research Institute to ensure the boats’ seaworthiness. The first ship, T.91, was launched on May 9, 1968, in a ceremony attended by the King and Queen, with additional vessels constructed between 1971 and 1987.

The relocation of T.99 as a public display pays homage to HM King Rama IX's enduring legacy of self-reliance and innovation within the Royal Thai Navy. It stands as a lasting tribute to his profound contribution to Thailand's naval capabilities.






































