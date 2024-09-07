Indian tourists arrested for stealing camera battery on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two Indian nationals were arrested for allegedly stealing a camera battery from another Indian tourist at a cannabis shop on Pattaya Walking Street.







The victim, 34-year-old Mr. Shaik Imran Ahmed, reported to police that he had placed his camera’s backup battery on a sofa while browsing the cannabis store. At that moment, three other Indian tourists entered the shop, two of whom became suspects. One sat on the sofa, covering the battery, while the other discreetly pocketed it. After lingering in the shop, the suspects left and strolled along Walking Street.

Alerted by Pattaya City Police, Pattaya Tourist Police swiftly reviewed CCTV footage from the store and nearby areas. The footage clearly showed the suspects, identified as Abhishek K, 29, and Akash D, 28, walking leisurely in the vicinity. As police approached, the suspects attempted to return the battery, claiming they had just found it. However, police, unconvinced by their story, took them into custody.

Confronted with the CCTV evidence, the suspects confessed to the theft. They had only been in Thailand for a day before committing the crime. The stolen battery, valued at approximately 5,000 baht, was recovered, and the suspects were handed over to Pattaya City Police to face charges. Legal proceedings will follow.





































