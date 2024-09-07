Pattaya Sports Club hosts swimming lessons for local children

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 6, at Pattaya City School 11, the Pattaya Sports Club organized a swimming lesson activity for children from the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) and the Baan Jingjai Foundation. The initiative aims to teach children essential survival swimming skills for emergency situations and how to help others at risk of drowning, while also encouraging productive use of their free time.







“We’re excited to offer these children the chance to learn valuable swimming skills that could save lives,” said a committee member of the Pattaya Sports Club. “Our goal is not only to teach them how to swim but also to empower them with the confidence and skills to assist others in an emergency.”

The lessons are held every Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the school’s pool, with professional instruction provided by Coach Poo, a former national team coach. “It’s an honour to be part of this initiative,” Coach Poo remarked. “Teaching these children the fundamentals of swimming and water safety is incredibly rewarding. I hope they take these skills and use them both for their own safety and to help others.”

During the session, Coach Poo guided the children through fundamental swimming techniques, including warm-up exercises such as sitting and kicking in the water, kicking while lying face down, and using a board to practice floating and breathing. “Learning to swim can be challenging, but it’s also a lot of fun,” Coach Poo added. “By practicing these skills, the children will not only become better swimmers but also improve their overall fitness and confidence.”

Swimming provides numerous benefits beyond just being a life-saving skill. It helps to strengthen muscles, promote joint health, and offers a safe way to exercise. “Swimming is excellent for enhancing flexibility and improving joint movement,” explained Coach Poo. “It’s also a great way to relax the body and mind, which can lead to better sleep and overall well-being.”

The Pattaya Sports Club’s swimming lessons are a significant effort to provide local children with essential life skills and promote positive, healthy activities in their daily lives. This initiative is also backed by the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and numerous other supporters in Pattaya.





































