Royal Thai Navy conducts comprehensive readiness training exercise

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy showcased its commitment to preparedness and operational excellence through a rigorous training exercise on January 29. Held at the naval pier in Laem Thien, Sattahip district, Chonburi province, the exercise focused on elevating both personnel and material readiness for maritime operations.

Under the command of Vice Admiral Surasak Singhkhornwat, the participating naval assets, including the RTN Rattanakosin, the RTN Thaimuang, and Ship No. T 992, were mandated to maintain a constant state of readiness for their designated missions.







Key activities during the training included: Maritime Interdiction Operation Exercise (MIOEX): Concentrating on maritime law enforcement, the exercise honed skills in sea inspections, focusing on detecting and preventing illicit activities at sea. This is paramount for sustaining sea security, addressing concerns from human trafficking to drug smuggling.

Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX): Navy personnel underwent training in emergency operations at sea, emphasizing the crucial role of the military in rescuing victims and managing crisis situations. The exercise highlighted the Navy’s commitment to aiding coastal communities during maritime emergencies. Surface Exercise (SURFEX): Focused on maritime security operations, SURFEX included thwarting potential sea invasions, conducting inspections, and monitoring sea situations to ensure ongoing maritime security.

Throughout the training, each ship actively reported and exchanged crucial information, with assigned pilots tracking the situation to facilitate seamless collaboration for effective mission execution.

Navy Region 1 remains steadfast in advancing military capabilities, encompassing both personnel and equipment. The overarching goal is to ensure maritime security, uphold maritime law, and provide prompt assistance during emergency situations at sea. Operating around the clock, 24 hours a day, the region stands ready to protect national sovereignty and the populace, particularly in the upper Gulf of Thailand.































