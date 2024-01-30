Fountain of Life appeals for support to build playground for underprivileged children

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sister Apinya Sornchan, the compassionate director of the Sri Chumpabal Foundation (Fountain of Life Center for Children in Pattaya), unveiled a heartfelt initiative to construct a new playground. The aim is to establish a nurturing space for the development and recreation of underprivileged children who have found hope and guidance through the foundation’s dedicated care and education for over three decades.

The existing playground, a basic sandy area, has weathered over time, prompting the foundation’s urgent plea for funds to undertake a comprehensive renovation. Despite previous attempts to introduce play equipment, wear and tear has significantly diminished its suitability for the children’s activities.







Emphasizing the pivotal role the playground plays in providing both developmental opportunities and leisure during school breaks, Sister Apinya is actively seeking funds to build an upgraded playground. The envisioned space will not only include safety measures but also feature development-oriented play equipment to enhance the overall experience for the children.

The Fountain of Life which cares for around 130 children aged 3 to 15 accommodates youngsters from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, including those seeking refuge from neighbouring countries due to domestic unrest. Sister Apinya highlighted the foundation’s commitment to teaching languages to these children, underlining the importance of their holistic development.

Now, the foundation is reaching out to the community for financial contributions to turn this vision into reality. Donations can be made directly to the foundation or through bank transfers to Bangkok Bank account number 4840683066, under the name of “Sri Chumpabal Foundation.” For further details or inquiries, interested parties can contact Sister Apinya at 081-9168148. The Sri Chumpabal Foundation is located at 3/199 Moo 6, Pattaya 3rd Road, Naklua, Banglamung District, Chonburi.































