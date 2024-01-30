Koh Larn Island expands swimming, snorkelling and diving zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – Koh Larn Island has taken substantial steps to enhance its tourism offerings through the successful implementation of new swimming zones. A pivotal moment was reached in this ambitious project as the installation of crucial concrete anchors was completed on January 27, symbolizing a significant milestone in the comprehensive development of these swimming zones. Following this achievement, both Tayai Beach and Samae Beach saw their swimming zones reach 100% completion.







Looking ahead, the installation at Tien Beach, commenced on January 28 and plans for the swimming zone at Ta Waen Beach are progressing smoothly, with installations set for January 29 and 31. This strategic network of swimming areas aims to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for tourists.

What sets this project apart is its responsiveness to the desires of visitors. Recent feedback emphasizes a strong interest in designated zones for snorkelling and diving, catering to those who prefer independent exploration. This demand is not only supported by tourists but also by boat operators, who stress the importance of safety measures for those unfamiliar with these designated zones.































