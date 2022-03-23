Royal Thai Navy brings water to thirsty Koh Larn Island

The Royal Thai Navy brought 200,000 liters of fresh water to a thirsty Koh Larn.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Naris Niramaiwong chaired the delivery ceremony March 21 on the Pattaya tourist island.

Koh Larn is facing a freshwater shortage because of drought. Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome coordinated with the First Naval Area Command to have the HTMS Thongkaew deliver a new shipment of water.



After the official ceremonies, public officials surveyed five, 80-meter-deep artesian wells at Samae Beach, finding only one in operation. City officials said they will build a water bank to store the wet stuff through summer.







Sonthaya said the Pattaya City Council plans to renew its five-year agreement with the East Water Co. to desalinate up to 3,000 cu. meters of water a day for the island’s tap water system.

Moreover, Pattaya operates a reservoir to keep about 200,000 cu. meters of water on Koh Larn and hopes to expand the wells to store more water.































