Royal Thai Navy brings water to thirsty Koh Larn Island

By Pattaya Mail
Royal Thai Navy personnel brought 200,000 liters of fresh water aboard the HTMS Thongkaew for distribution to residents of Koh Larn facing freshwater shortage because of drought.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Naris Niramaiwong chaired the delivery ceremony March 21 on the Pattaya tourist island.

Koh Larn is facing a freshwater shortage because of drought. Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome coordinated with the First Naval Area Command to have the HTMS Thongkaew deliver a new shipment of water.

After the official ceremonies, public officials surveyed five, 80-meter-deep artesian wells at Samae Beach, finding only one in operation. City officials said they will build a water bank to store the wet stuff through summer.



Sonthaya said the Pattaya City Council plans to renew its five-year agreement with the East Water Co. to desalinate up to 3,000 cu. meters of water a day for the island’s tap water system.

Moreover, Pattaya operates a reservoir to keep about 200,000 cu. meters of water on Koh Larn and hopes to expand the wells to store more water.

Naris Niramaiwong, Chonburi Vice Governor, Sonthaya Kunplome, Pattaya Mayor together with Radm. Kwanchai Inkwang, Deputy Commander of 1st NAC and public officials surveyed five 80-meter-deep artesian wells at Samae Beach, finding only one in operation.









