TAT steps up processing of SHA+ stickers

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
213
Kachondej Apichattrakul Director of TAT Pattaya Office said that more than 200 businesses in Pattaya already have SHA+ certification while many more are waiting for approval.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office is working overtime to help hotels and restaurants obtain their Safety & Health Administration certifications, its director said.

Speaking at a recent Pattaya Business & Tourism Association meeting at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Kachondej Apichattrakul said there are now more than 200 businesses with the SHA+ certification and many more waiting for approval.

Phisut Sae-ku, president of Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said hotels need the sticker to accept foreign tourists. He said many hoteliers say times are still tough, but expect them to improve.

Phisut Sae-ku, president of Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said hotels must have the SHA+ certification to be able to accept foreign tourists.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR