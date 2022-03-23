TAT steps up processing of SHA+ stickers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office is working overtime to help hotels and restaurants obtain their Safety & Health Administration certifications, its director said.

Speaking at a recent Pattaya Business & Tourism Association meeting at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Kachondej Apichattrakul said there are now more than 200 businesses with the SHA+ certification and many more waiting for approval.

Phisut Sae-ku, president of Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said hotels need the sticker to accept foreign tourists. He said many hoteliers say times are still tough, but expect them to improve.

































