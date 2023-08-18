Father Ray Foundation commemorates 20 years of caring for persons with disabilities

The Father Ray Foundation for the Development of Persons with Disabilities orchestrated a commemorative ceremony titled “Remembering Father Ray 20 Years On: Upholding the spirit for children and people with disabilities.” This event was designed as a heartfelt tribute to Father Raymond Brennan’s enduring legacy and his immeasurable contributions to the well-being of children and individuals facing disabilities.







The commemorative event was held in the Bualuang Hall, at the Redemptorist College in Pattaya, on August 16th. Among the distinguished attendees were Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, Gen. Pisarn Wattanawongkiri, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, the Deputy Mayor, and Reverend Father Sukhum Thanasingh, C.Ss.R., the Director of Saint Clement Home Pattaya.







This event not only served as a milestone in the Father Ray Foundation’s two-decade journey but also celebrated the unwavering dedication of its visionary founder, Father Ray, towards advancing the cause of children and persons grappling with disabilities. Through the years, the Foundation has steadfastly upheld its commitment to providing education and vocational training for over 5,000 people with disabilities. In parallel, it has empowered more than 10,000 men, women and children, enabling them to access their rightful benefits, entitlements, and an elevated quality of life.







In the coming months, the Foundation has planned an array of activities to commemorate its 20th anniversary, including the “Caravan for Children and Persons with Disabilities” initiative.

An exhibition, scheduled for August 19th, will shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of the Foundation. The exhibition will include specialized educational institutions meticulously designed for individuals with disabilities, the Father Ray Social Enterprise initiative, the innovative and impactful Nina Application, an easily accessible 1479 Hotline for Persons with Disabilities, community-based vocational training programs tailored to the unique needs of individuals with disabilities, and dynamic demonstrations of skills and talents by children and individuals living with disabilities.







In the spirit of solidarity, the Foundation extends an invitation to compassionate individuals to contribute donations or essential items in support of those navigating life with disabilities. Contributions can be made through direct bank transfers to Bangkok Bank, Bang Lamung Branch, under the account name: Father Ray Foundation for the Development of Persons with Disabilities, account number: 342-3-04066-0.







The Foundation is a recognized tax-deductible entity, with receipts readily provided for tax deduction purposes. For those seeking further insights, interested parties can easily reach out to the Foundation via phone at 02-572-4042 ext. 8300 or through the mobile number 089-936-7598. Alternatively, connections can be established through Line: @mahatai. Comprehensive information can be conveniently accessed on the Foundation’s official website: www.fr-ray.org





















