Royal academy Oks Pattaya’s Sinopharm vaccine purchase

Chulabhorn Royal Academy approved Pattaya’s purchase of 100,000 doses of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine with delivery expected soon.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said July 23 that the doses of BBIBP-CorV developed by state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group – commonly referred to as Sinopharm – are available to the 120,000 people legally registered to live in Pattaya – about 36,000 households – who have not been vaccinated previously.







However, registration for the two-dose regimen has been open since June 28 and only 20,000 people have signed up, Sonthaya said, adding that he expects another 10,000 to register before inoculations actually begin.

The mayor speculated that many residents have left the city or received at least one dose of another vaccine.







Any vaccines left over after registered residents have received theirs will be offered to unregistered locals.

Sonthaya gave no idea when the academy would deliver the city’s order, but said Chulabhorn approved Pattaya’s vaccination plan, which focuses on prioritizing the elderly and chronically ill.











