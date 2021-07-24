Phuket intensifies inbound travellers screening to maintain sandbox safety standard

Phuket is ramping up Covid-19 control measures to screen inbound travellers.

The Phuket communicable disease committee resolved to step up measures, requiring incoming travellers to show proof of having fully vaccinated and having taken a negative swab within 72 hours before arrival. The new measures will be put into effect from July 25 – Aug 2.







The island reported on Friday 20 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours. So far, there were more than 9,000 tourists, arriving under the Phuket Sandbox model. The province found 21 tourists being infected with coronavirus.

Thailand reported on Friday 14,575 new Covid-19 cases, and 114 more fatalities. (TNA)



















