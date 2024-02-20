Rotary Pattaya Marina celebrates 20 years of service and camaraderie

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amidst the vibrant hues of red, symbolizing luck and prosperity, the French speaking Rotary Club Pattaya Marina marked a significant milestone – its 20th anniversary. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the beachfront at Siam Bayshore Hotels, this commemoration brought together a diverse tapestry of guests, each woven into the rich fabric of the club’s legacy.







President Gerard Porcon, a beacon of leadership and dedication, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests. Among them were colleagues from other Rotary clubs, exemplifying the spirit of collaboration and unity that defines Rotary, as well as representatives from various associations. Notable figures such as Dr. Carlo Filippo Ciambrelli, President of the Advocate Society of Pattaya, and Nittaya Patimasongkroh, President of the YWCA Pattaya Chapter, added to the aura of significance and camaraderie.

However, the celebration extended beyond mere years of service; it also embraced personal milestones and joyous occasions. Jeff and Dao Mitchell, beloved members of the Marina Club, toasted to their first wedding anniversary, underscoring the deep bonds of friendship and love that flourish within the Rotary family.

The indomitable presence of Dr. Olivier Meyer, a stalwart who has graced the club with his leadership on numerous occasions, added a touch of elegance to the festivities. Together with his graceful wife Ta and charming twin daughters, Dr. Meyer epitomized the essence of Rotary – service above self. His tireless efforts in orchestrating the drawing of lucky prizes added an element of excitement and anticipation to the evening’s proceedings.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the gathering, the stage came alive with the infectious rhythms of the house band of Siam Bayshore. The mesmerizing performances by the hotel’s talented employees further elevated the jubilant atmosphere, captivating hearts and igniting spirits.

In the end, as laughter rang out and glasses clinked in joyful celebration, it was evident that the Rotary Club Pattaya Marina had not only stood the test of time but had also flourished, becoming a beacon of hope, service, and friendship in the community. Here’s to another two decades of making a difference and spreading the light of Rotary’s ideals far and wide.































