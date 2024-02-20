Pink Polo unites equestrian excellence with generosity

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Polo Equestrian Club played host to yet another remarkable event – the Pink Polo for the Queen Sirikit Cup held on February 17. This prestigious occasion not only showcased thrilling equestrian prowess but also served a noble cause close to many hearts.

Dr. Kris Chatamra and his esteemed wife, Mdm. Finola, graced the event as guests of honour, symbolizing the spirit of compassion and philanthropy that defined the day. Their presence underscored the primary purpose of the event: to raise funds for the Queen Sirikit Breast Cancer Centre, offering hope and healing to underprivileged Thai patients battling breast cancer.







Among the distinguished attendees was Harald Link, the co-owner of Thai Polo Equestrian, radiating pride as his daughter Caroline led the Thai Polo team against Malaysia. His grandson, a budding enthusiast, added to the familial charm by frolicking around his grandfather’s feet, embodying the legacy of passion for the sport.

Nantanee Thanner, the other visionary co-owner, orchestrated the seamless flow of events, ensuring that every VIP guest felt warmly welcomed and appreciated. Her dedication to hospitality added an extra layer of elegance to an already enchanting affair.

The competition itself was nothing short of thrilling, with the Thai Polo Team emerging victorious once again with a score of 4 to 3 1/2 points. The cheers of the spectators resonated through the air, mingling with the sound of hooves and the clinking of champagne glasses, creating an atmosphere of jubilant celebration.

However, beyond the exhilarating matches and luxurious indulgences lay the true heart of the event – a shared commitment to making a difference. As guests savoured delectable cuisine, sipped on refreshing drinks, and forged new friendships, they did so with the knowledge that their contributions would directly impact lives, offering hope and healing to those in need.

In the end, the Pink Polo for the Queen Sirikit Cup transcended the realm of sport, becoming a testament to the power of community, compassion, and collective action. It served as a reminder that even amidst the glamour and excitement, the greatest victories are those that touch the lives of others, leaving an indelible mark of kindness and generosity.































