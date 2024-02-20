Big changes coming to Jomtien beach with infrastructure overhaul

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is gearing up for a major transformation along the iconic Jomtien Beach. Designed to not only enhance the landscape but also tackle longstanding flooding issues, the project is set to reshape the popular beachfront area.

The city has meticulously divided the project into four phases, each addressing specific aspects of the renovation. Phase one will focus on laying HDPE pipes from Family Mart to the Dongtan Curve Police Substation, covering a distance of 1,725 meters, and is slated for completion within 14 months. Subsequent phases will include similar infrastructure improvements along different sections of the beach, encompassing drainage enhancements and installation of essential utilities.

Scheduled to commence on March 1, the project will encompass a range of upgrades beyond infrastructure. Landscape adjustments, underground power systems, and drainage improvements will be undertaken to elevate the overall quality of the area. Furthermore, modifications to lighting systems, walkways, and extensive tree planting are planned. The expansion and organization of parking spaces, with an additional 532 spots, will ease congestion and accommodate more visitors.

The project also entails burying power lines along the beach for over 4 kilometres and installing High Mast Lighting to enhance safety and illumination. To facilitate the construction, traffic has been reduced to a single lane from Dongtan Curve to Chaiyapruek Intersection since February 15. Motorists are advised to adhere to altered traffic flows on certain roads, including Thappraya Road and Wat Boon Kanchanaram Road, during the construction period.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad, along with committee members and relevant agencies, conducted an on-site inspection earlier to assess current conditions and address concerns related to waterways for boat operators. Public relations efforts have been initiated to ensure community understanding and cooperation throughout the project. Strategic placement of LED signs, directional symbols, and informative signage aims to guide residents and visitors about alternative routes and project updates.

