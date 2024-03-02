Rotary Pattaya-Banglamung empowers local artisan with handmade creations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amidst Pattaya’s bustling streets and vibrant community, Pattaya Mercy stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment. At the forefront of their mission is the story of Mrs. Anon, a resilient seamstress whose life took a challenging turn during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite her qualifications, Mrs. Anon found herself facing financial hardship, unsure of how to navigate the uncertain times ahead.

Enter Pattaya Mercy and the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung, with their unwavering commitment to supporting individuals like Mrs. Anon. Recognizing her talent and determination, they extended a helping hand, offering Mrs. Anon the opportunity to turn her passion for sewing into a sustainable livelihood. With their guidance and support, Mrs. Anon embarked on a journey to showcase her craftsmanship to the world.







From her modest workshop, Mrs. Anon began creating exquisite homemade throw overs, patchwork quilts, and cushions, each infused with her skill and dedication. These handcrafted treasures are not merely items of decor; they are symbols of resilience and hope, offering comfort and joy to those who welcome them into their homes.







Priced affordably at 400 baht for throw overs and quilts, and 120 baht for cushions, these creations are more than just souvenirs; they are practical accessories that bring warmth and style to any space. By purchasing Mrs. Anon’s creations, individuals not only acquire beautiful pieces for their homes but also contribute to the betterment of lives within the community.







For those interested in supporting Mrs. Anon and Pattaya Mercy’s mission to make lives better, ordering these handmade treasures is not just a transaction; it’s an act of kindness and solidarity. With a simple email to President Elect Tom Keightley <[email protected]>, you can play a part in transforming dreams into reality, proving that indeed, dreams are just dreams if you do nothing.































