You’re Invited to the Rotary Charity KARNEVAL AT THE CLIFF

The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya is pleased to invite you to our Annual Charity Dinner which will be held on 23 March 2024 in the Head of State Chamber of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel.

The theme this year is: KARNEVAL AT THE CLIFF

The purpose of this function is to raise funds to:

* Support and maintain the Fassbind Medical Home located at the Banglamung Home for the Aged.

* Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center.

* Disaster Aid Thailand. (Rotary Rapid Deployment Unit to help victims of natural disasters)

Dinner tickets are priced at Baht 2,500.- net per person which includes a Thai & International Buffet, Wine and Soft drinks.

Entertainment will also be truly unique and enjoyable.

A charity raffle will also be held to raise money for our Charity projects.







We invite you to help this worthwhile charity cause by your sponsorship in cash or in kind. If you are unable to attend, you are welcome to buy a ticket in absentia or make a donation. We will be most grateful for your support.

Please call or e-mail me if you wish to be a sponsor of the event and/or you wish to make table reservations for you and your friends. E-mail: <[email protected]>

Please forward this message on, so that as many people as possible are aware of this special occasion.

Thanking you

Yours in Rotary

Peter Malhotra

Chairman of the Organising Committee

Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya































