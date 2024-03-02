Phang-nga ‘Koh Yao’ sea cucumber added to GI list

Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property has announced the recent geographical indication (GI) registration of Koh Yao sea cucumber, which includes fresh sea cucumber, ready-to-cook sea cucumber, and dried sea cucumber. Koh Yao sea cucumbers are fed in earthen ponds in the district of Koh Yao, Phang-nga province. They are processed based on the local people’s knowledge and wisdom.







The Koh Yao sea cucumber has a long, cylindrical shape and a firm, fleshy texture. This is the fourth GI registration in Phang-nga province, after Salika durian, Rai Dawk Kha Phang-Nga rice, and Tip Phang-Nga mangosteen.

The GI registration aims at protecting the specific geographical characteristics of that locality. It is beneficial for both consumers and producers, as it controls the quality of the product, prevents false claims, and greatly increases the value the product. (PRD)































