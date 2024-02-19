Rotary Dolphin Pattaya International leads island conservation project

SATTAHIP, Thailand – In a heartening display of environmental stewardship, the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International once again demonstrated its commitment to the conservation of Koh Phra, a beloved natural jewel off the coast of Sattahip, Chonburi. With a generous donation of 300,000 Baht, the club pledged its support for the third consecutive tree-planting event at the Naval Special Warfare Command, Royal Thai Fleet Training Center on Koh Phra on February 16.







Vice Admiral Pollop Khamenngan, Deputy Commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, together with Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter and Past President Dr. Margret Deter of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International Club, alongside President Nattakarn Laothong and Past President Chananda Kongphon, led the community’s active participation in the on-going “Protecting Koh Phra” campaign, which aims to plant 1,000 mangrove trees and conduct a shoreline clean up, revitalizing and safeguarding the area’s delicate ecosystem.

Dubbed “Unity for Koh Phra Conservation: The 3rd Tree Planting and Coastal Cleanup,” the event witnessed collaboration among various government and private entities, including the Naval Special Warfare Command, Baan Sattahip School, Boon Rawd Brewery Co., U-Tapao Co., Sattahip Red Cross, and local environmentalists, underscoring the power of collective conservation efforts, serving as a beacon of hope for preserving Koh Phra’s natural beauty.

The Naval Special Warfare Training Center has grappled with shoreline erosion issues, prompting the need for restoration efforts. Initial attempts to mitigate erosion with rocks proved insufficient, highlighting the necessity for a more comprehensive solution requiring substantial funding. Thus, the “Protecting Koh Phra” campaign was launched, focusing on reforestation efforts in affected areas.

In a world facing environmental crises, the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International’s marked the Rotary “Sow the Seeds of Love” Day which falls on February 23 by its steadfast commitment to conservation, setting a commendable example of proactive environmentalism and community-driven change. As the saplings take root and the shores shine anew, it underscores the power of unity in safeguarding our precious natural heritage.































