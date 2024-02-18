21-day Songkran Festival expected to promote local traditions

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture will hold the “World Songkran Festival” activities nationwide from 1 to 21 April 2024. This 21-day Songkran Festival will be organized with a cultural network in 76 provinces and 50 districts in Bangkok, which is expected to promote local traditions and help it become one of the world’s renowned destinations for travelers.







Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year, originally observed as a three-day national holiday from 13 to 15 April. The main activities are the pouring of scented water onto sacred Buddha images and the palms of one’s parents, as well as the famous water-splashing activity.

The Ministry of Culture has received a certificate from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) that recognizes the Songkran Festival in Thailand as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. (NNT)































