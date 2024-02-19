Indian community to host Pattaya Holi Festival March 22-24

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, along with key officials, extended a warm welcome to the organizing committee of the Pattaya Holi Festival 2024 on February 16, underscoring the city’s commitment to cultural exchange and tourism development.

Set to return from March 22 to March 24 along the iconic Pattaya Beach Road, the Pattaya Holi Festival 2024 aims to encapsulate the vibrant spirit of Holi in an unforgettable celebration. More than just a festival of colours and revelry, it serves as a platform for fostering cultural understanding and strengthening ties between Thailand and India.







Embodying the themes of “Amazing Thailand” and “Incredible India,” the festival promises an immersive experience filled with fun, colours, and cultural diversity. By showcasing the unique cultural heritage of both nations, the event aims to attract tourists and bolster Pattaya’s reputation as a premier travel destination.

Beyond the festivities, the Pattaya Holi Festival 2024 is poised to make a significant economic impact, particularly within the hospitality and tourism sectors. With an expected surge in tourist arrivals, the festival is projected to stimulate local businesses and contribute to Pattaya’s economic growth.































