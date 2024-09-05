Rotarians install clean water systems in flood-hit northern Thailand

CHIANGRAI, Thailand – In a swift response to the severe flooding that devastated parts of Chiang Rai Province, Disaster Aid Australia (DAA) and Disaster Aid Thailand (DAT), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nakhon Thoeng, in Chiangrai has installed the first SkyHydrant water filtration systems in Village 2, Tab Tao sub-district, and Village 5, Wiang sub-district. The installations, completed on September 2 and 3, aim to provide clean water to the disaster-stricken communities, particularly in Tab Tao sub-district, where the floods caused extensive damage.









The floods, which struck the region last week, destroyed two crucial bridges in Tab Tao Subdistrict, cutting off transportation and isolating parts of the community. Approximately 220 homes were damaged, with eight completely destroyed, leaving many families without shelter. Village 1, adjacent to Village 2 in Tab Tao sub-district, was among the hardest hit, with the village’s water supply system entirely wiped out.





In response to this dire situation, the SkyHydrant systems were urgently installed to restore access to safe drinking water. The systems, which can filter large volumes of water without the need for electricity, are expected to benefit around 3,680 people. This initiative is crucial in preventing waterborne diseases, a significant risk in the aftermath of flooding.

The residents of Tab Tao Village played an active role in the installation process, reflecting the community’s strong spirit and determination to recover. Their involvement ensured the swift setup of this vital infrastructure, enabling them to quickly regain access to clean water.

This effort is part of a broader initiative by Disaster Aid Thailand, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Nakhon Thoeng, to support flood-affected communities. By prioritizing clean water access, the organizations have demonstrated their commitment to helping these communities rebuild and recover from the disaster with dignity and hope.

The Disaster Aid Australia team, led by Rotarians Brian Ashworth and Wendy De Luca, collaborated with key members of the Thai team, including Capt. Dol Adinan, Chairman of Disaster Aid Thailand (DAT) and Past President of the Rotary Club of Plutaluang. They were joined by Peerasan Wongsri, President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, and Tom Keightley, President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung. The initiative also received strong support from Thanat Nilbua, President of the Rotary Club of Nakhon Thoeng, along with Rotarians from northern Thailand.





































