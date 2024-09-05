‘SUBCON Thailand – The East’ connects businesses and enhances capabilities of Eastern region enterprises

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association (Thai SUBCON) and Informa Markets, along with Eastern industrial networks, has launched the “SUBCON Thailand: The East 2024” event. This event, held at the Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center from September 4-6, is designed to showcase advanced manufacturing technologies and solutions, connecting businesses and enhancing the capabilities of Eastern region enterprises. The focus is on the automotive, electrical, and electronics industries, with the goal of solidifying Thailand’s position as a central hub for production and parts procurement in ASEAN.



BOI Secretary-General, Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, emphasized the strategic importance of the Eastern region in Thailand’s economic landscape, particularly in investment, trade, and tourism. The region boasts robust infrastructure, including deep-sea ports, international airports, logistics systems, telecommunications, and industrial estates, supported by government policies to encourage investment. In the first half of 2024, the Eastern region attracted 625 investment projects worth 211,569 million baht, accounting for 46% of the nation’s total investment. Key target industries include automotive and electric vehicles, electrical appliances and electronics, and petrochemicals and chemicals.

To further elevate investment and supply chains in the Eastern region, BOI has partnered with Thai SUBCON and Informa Markets to host “SUBCON Thailand: The East 2024”. This event aims to facilitate connections between large enterprises and local parts manufacturers, enhancing the competitiveness of Eastern region businesses and attracting new investments. The event will also contribute to Thailand’s goal of becoming a central hub for manufacturing and parts procurement in ASEAN, addressing the transition to a smart and green industry era.







Highlights of the event include the participation of potential industrial parts manufacturers, who will engage in business matching with over 100 major buyers. These buyers include companies in the automotive industry like Isuzu and Kawasaki Motors, the electrical and electronics industry like Midea and Chicony Power, and the PCB industry like Sanmina-SCI Systems and Techman Electronic. The event is expected to facilitate over 600 business matches, generating more than 3,000 million baht in business value.

Additional activities include a Buyers’ Village, where parts sought by buyers will be displayed, and a Sourcing Day event co-organized by BOI and Foton CP Motor Co., Ltd., providing Thai entrepreneurs with the opportunity to enter the supply chain of key players in the automotive industry.

Mr. Chanin Khaojan, President of the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association, noted that the Eastern region, with over 40 industrial estates, offers significant opportunities for supporting the manufacturing sector. The association aims to support its members, who are industrial parts manufacturers, in contributing to the competitiveness of Eastern region investors in the global market. The event “MIRA and SUBCON Thailand: The East 2024” is part of this effort, bringing together industry networks to showcase advanced manufacturing technologies, promoting business opportunities, and enhancing the capabilities of Thai subcontractors to demonstrate the potential and quality of their products.







The event marks its third consecutive year. It provides a crucial platform for Eastern region industries to connect with buyers, manufacturers, and investors. Additionally, the event features cutting-edge technologies, innovations, and manufacturing solutions, which are key to positioning Thailand as a central hub for manufacturing and parts procurement in ASEAN in this decade.

The event also includes exhibitions of rescue robots from King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB) and Service Robots developed over 20 years by the Institute of Field Robotics (FIBO) at King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT). There will also be a welding competition organized by the WelDa Institute for Welding Personnel Development.







































