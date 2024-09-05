Upcoming changes to Thailand’s 60 days visa exempt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is boosting the introduction of the new ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) which will be compulsory for visa exempt foreigners each and every time before they enter Thailand by air, land or sea. Although the ETA is not technically a visa, it is certainly a computerized check rather like the upcoming ETIAS program for visa exempt visitors to the European Union’s Schengen area which is designed to enhance security, discourage irregular migration and monitor high epidemic risks. Email confirmation that entry is permitted will normally be issued within 24 hours.









Thailand’s 60 days visa exempt policy for 93 countries – in reality covering the vast majority of foreign tourists – was introduced in mid-July. No prior approval is required and the 60 days can become 90 days by applying at a Thai immigration office. It is then possible to leave the country for an hour or so – using the border run minibus tours widely available – and repeat the whole process. Indefinitely, as many people believe, making it questionable whether foreigners need bother with Elite, retirement extensions, family visas etc etc.

The advent of the ETA is scheduled for a phased entry in Thailand between December 2024 and June 2025 and is expected to be free. It will apply solely to visa exempt arrivals and require an application to the e-portal www.thaievisa.go.th which is fast becoming the entry norm for most visitors here across the board. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet published the fine print, so nobody yet knows what documents will need to be uploaded as part of the vetting procedure. One possibility is the need to show an accommodation address in Thailand as well as a flight out of the country in addition to an inward-bound ticket. A similar system is operated in Malaysia as well as, in part anyway, Cambodia. ETAs in fact are becoming universal.







Another unknown is whether the algorithm-based ETA system will include trigger points to limit the number of 60 days entries for an individual. Until July of this year, Thai immigration limited visa-free entrants to two border trips in a year but has since apparently rescinded the rule. The ETA could reimpose limitations with a computerized rejection slip (rather than a human immigration officer) curtly informing that “you need to get a proper visa”. The ETA will not be required for diplomats, but there appears to be no exemption for tourists over the age of 70. Some countries use such an exemption as many older people are believed to be non-computer literate.









Once granted, the ETA email authorization sent to applicants will allow entry through electronic immigration gates by using the QR code on the document. The ETA computerized checks will include passport authenticity, any record of criminal or outrageous behavior in Thailand and any relevant Interpol notices. These are the same checks as currently undertaken by immigration officers at airports or border posts. But they can be time-consuming or lead to arguments which will be avoided in the ETA system.

As with the completely separate Thai personal income tax move for Thais and foreigners living in Thailand for 180 days or more in a calendar year, there is much we do not know about the ETA except that it’s coming for sure. Will airline staff be expected to check for the email before boarding? The ETA could even be linked to tax issues as repeated use of visa exempt (or the Destination Thailand Visa if extended at immigration) would identify these individuals as tax residents once they remit funds into the country. Hopefully, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be forthcoming well in advance about the many details within their cognizance.





































