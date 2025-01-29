Rotarians and Helmet Heroes distribute 200 helmets to protect Pattaya school children

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a major step toward improving road safety for Thai school children, Helmet Heroes Thailand, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and Pattaya City Police, distributed 200 safety-certified helmets to students and staff at Tantrarak Elementary School in Pattaya on January 27.

The initiative, led by social media influencer Savvy Rick Brown, founder of Helmet Heroes Thailand, and Max Kimberly-Thompson, President-elect of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, provided 180 helmets to students and 20 to staff members. Each helmet, locally manufactured in Thailand, meets official safety standards. The distribution event also featured an interactive helmet safety demonstration, ensuring students learned proper usage and best practices.







“This milestone represents our commitment to protecting Thailand’s youth,” said Rick. “With motorcycle accidents affecting tens of thousands of children annually, every helmet we provide could mean a life saved.”

The initiative received crucial support from local businesses, including Ning’s Five Star J, Hemingway’s of Jomtien, Pattaya Rent a Car, Squid Esports, and Cajun Life Café. The Veterans Advocate Center, a U.S.-based organization, also played a key role in helping the project reach its 200-helmet goal.

Motorcycle accidents in Thailand result in approximately 74,000 children suffering disabilities and 2,600 fatalities annually. To combat this alarming statistic, Helmet Heroes Thailand aims to expand its program nationwide, ensuring more children receive protective gear through continued community support and sponsorships.

Since its launch in December 2023, the Helmet Heroes Project has already distributed nearly 1,000 safety-certified helmets to children in the Pattaya area. “Every child deserves to be safe on the road,” emphasized Rick. “By partnering with Rotary clubs and the local police, we’re not just giving away helmets – we’re building a culture of road safety that will protect generations to come.”



Helmet Heroes Thailand has an ambitious goal: to distribute over one million helmets throughout the country. With each helmet costing only 500 Thai Baht (approximately US$15), the initiative remains affordable, locally sustainable, and highly impactful.

Corporate sponsors and individual donors can contribute to this life-saving effort through the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. Sponsors may remain anonymous or choose to have their brand featured on the helmets, offering businesses a unique opportunity to demonstrate corporate social responsibility while making a tangible difference.

“The partnership between Helmet Heroes and Rotary is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to improve road safety in Thailand,” said President-elect Max Kimberly-Thompson. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to create lasting change in communities worldwide. Local police have already observed higher helmet usage rates among children in areas where distributions have taken place, demonstrating the effectiveness of the initiative.”

Individuals and businesses can sponsor children’s helmets for 500 baht each. With continued support, Helmet Heroes Thailand is poised to make a lasting impact, ensuring safer roads and a brighter future for Thai children.

To contribute or learn more about Helmet Heroes Thailand, visit www.helmetheroesthailand.org or contact: Max Kimberly-Thompson (Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya) – Tel: 082 008 0586, Email: [email protected]

Savvy Rick Brown (Helmet Heroes Thailand) – Tel: 094 463 2348, Email: [email protected]







































