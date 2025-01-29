Elite visa enthusiasts and DTV supporters flog their differences

The Thai Privilege Card (TPC) president has publicly expressed concerns that alternative visas are eating into the company’s international Elite market. Manatase Annawat admitted that the Destination Thailand Visa in particular was cheaper even though it offered no perks such as concierge and airport services plus discounts at luxury venues. He recently suggested that the Cabinet establish a committee to oversee the pluses and minuses of Thailand’s various longterm visas.







But Elite critics say that TPC only has itself to blame. The Elite structure is complex and the so-called perks, such as fast track immigration, are not uniform. There is currently a discounted, five years “bronze” Elite which costs 650,000 baht or US$19,000 which appears excessive when compared with DTV registration costing a minimum of 10,000 baht or US$285. However, DTV aspirants cannot apply from within Thailand.

Companies sponsoring Elite or DTV often give out misleading or wrong information such as claiming that one or the other requires medical insurance. In fact, neither does. One promoter suggests that DTV holders (but not Elite) benefit from Thailand’s favorable tax regime which “forbids taxation on foreign income”. That suggests gross ignorance of the current policy of the Thai Revenue Department.



Some DTV advertorials claim that, unlike Elite, holders can work even if based in Thailand. In fact, both categories can only work in Thailand with contracts or customers abroad. They must not touch the Thai economy in their professional dealings, or risk arrest. Elite supporters counter that the DTV lasts only 180 days before having to leave the country. In fact, we know that some DTV foreigners have already managed to persuade their local immigration office to turn 180 days into 360.

In reality, the main attraction of Elite is that the online application system is more or less standardized, whereas the dozens of embassies controlling DTV each have their own rules about required finances and precise documentation. A recent Bangkok immigration bureau circular for the first time advised those seeking a soft-power DTV extension to show photographs or videos of themselves learning Thai boxing or advancing their cookery skills in the nominated academy.







Both Elite and DTV are essentially multi-entry tourist visas. If cheapness is the main criterion, DTV wins the day. But Elite triumphs for those who prefer less hassle and want to avoid a future guessing game with embassies abroad and immigration officials here in Thailand. If one or the other wants a real game changer, offer serious discounts for inpatient medical treatment or announce exemption from personal income taxes. Great ideas and also pie in the sky.

































