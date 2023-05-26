Rival motorbike taxi groups clash on Pattaya Beach

Deputy Commander of the Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri, received a report at 12:30 a.m. on May 25 that a clash involving a large group of more than 70 motorcycle taxi drivers and app-based motorbike taxi drivers was imminent.

He immediately dispatched a team of police officers to scene of the potentially explosive situation on Pattaya Beach near Soi 6 to investigate and prevent any escalation of the dispute.







The two groups, comprising of traditional motorcycle taxi drivers and app-based drivers associated with Bolt, were engaged in a heated altercation. The authorities promptly intervened to prevent any further escalation of violence. Efforts were made to separate the groups, and they were relocated to the meeting room at the Pattaya Police Station. However, despite attempts to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, no conclusive agreement could be reached at that time, leading to a temporary separation.







Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet urged both parties to cease engaging in confrontations and refrain from any further clashes. He emphasized the importance of app-based drivers adhering to legal guidelines while providing their services. Regarding the motorcycle taxi drivers who operate without legal recognition, it was stressed that any unlawful actions would be met with legal consequences.







The app-based motorcycle taxi drivers filed complaints with the relevant authorities, drawing attention to the disruptive behaviour exhibited by the unauthorized group. These complaints highlighted actions that violated the law. Both groups jointly appealed to the authorities for intervention to address the issues arising from this situation and find an amicable solution agreeable to both parties.















