Bangkok launches campaign to combat high diabetes risk

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched the “Diabetes-Free Thais” campaign to address the high risk of diabetes among city-dwellers. The campaign, established in 2022 by the Diabetes Association of Thailand and Merck Thailand, aims to raise awareness about pre-diabetes conditions and the importance of early detection and treatment to slow down the progression of diabetes.

According to a survey conducted during last year’s campaign, 73% of the 7,500 participants were found to be at a high risk of developing diabetes. As a result, the Diabetes Association sought the assistance of the BMA in raising awareness among target groups in the city.







BMA Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej highlighted that a large proportion of the over 5 million diabetic patients in Thailand reside in major cities like Bangkok. The city lifestyle, characterized by busyness and limited time for exercise and healthcare, contributes to the development of diabetes.

According to Tavida, the BMA’s Health Department also plans to adopt proactive and passive measures to identify individuals at risk within each community, providing them with appropriate treatment and health advice. Health practitioners and volunteers will also engage in door-to-door campaigns to emphasize the significance of primary healthcare and early disease detection, which can lead to long-term cost savings on treatment expenses.







Tavida expressed hope that the campaign’s collaboration would enhance the city’s primary healthcare standards and potentially pave the way for future initiatives, such as establishing hospitals and research institutes dedicated to diabetes treatment and prevention. (NNT)















