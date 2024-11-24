Rising temperatures in Northern regions, heavy rainfall in the South, hot and breezy at night in Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand are on the rise as a weakening high-pressure system, or moderate cold air mass, moves over northern Thailand and the South China Sea. Despite the warming trend, chilly mornings persist in the North and Northeast, accompanied by isolated light rains in some parts of the lower Northeast and the East. Residents in northern Thailand are advised to take precautions against health risks due to fluctuating weather conditions.







Meanwhile, the Northeast monsoon continues to sweep across the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions with moderate to strong intensity, resulting in heavy to very heavy rain in certain areas of the lower South. People in these regions are cautioned against potential dangers from accumulated rainfall, flash floods, and forest runoffs, especially in hilly areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones.

Marine conditions remain challenging in the lower Gulf of Thailand, where waves reach approximately 2 meters, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves exceed 2 meters. The upper Gulf experiences waves between 1-2 meters, while the Andaman Sea sees waves around 1 meter, increasing to 1-2 meters offshore. Mariners are urged to exercise caution, avoid navigating during thunderstorms, and steer clear of affected zones.







Air Quality Update:

Dust and haze accumulation remain minimal in northern Thailand due to moderate winds ensuring good ventilation.

Stay updated for further developments and safety advisories from the Thai Meteorological Department. (TNA)











































