Pattaya City Expats Club to host informative trio of speakers

The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) is set to host an engaging meeting on Wednesday 27 November, featuring two main speakers and a brief presentation, offering members valuable insights and practical advice.

The first speaker, club member Roger Fox, will recount his harrowing experience during Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on September 26, 2024. The hurricane, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, caused unprecedented flooding and a life-threatening storm surge. Fox’s firsthand account will shed light on the challenges of being powerless during such a catastrophic event and provide valuable lessons on preparedness.







Next, Annie Strode, a seasoned health, wellness, and weight loss coach with over two decades of experience, will present on “The Holistic Path to Greater Wellness.” A Certified Public Accountant and entrepreneur with a passion for travel, Strode will explore how addressing physical health through nutrition and exercise can enhance mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as Strode will offer complimentary health checks prior to the meeting.

Finally, member Joseph Stark will conclude the session with a brief message about a new healthy eating option in Jomtien, offering fresh inspiration for those looking to improve their dietary habits.







This meeting promises to be both thought-provoking and practical, offering a blend of personal storytelling, wellness expertise, and community updates. PCEC continues to be a platform for expats to connect, learn, and share ideas in Pattaya.

Wednesdays

Holiday Inn Pattaya

Doors open at 9:00am

Meeting program begins at 10:30am

The next meeting will be in the executive tower

CLICK HERE for more information on location, entry fee for non-members, and available breakfast buffet.









































