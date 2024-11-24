Sixth death linked to bootleg alcohol cluster in Laos

BANGKOK, Thailand – The death toll from a bootleg alcohol cluster in Laos has risen to six, following the passing of a 19-year-old Australian woman, Holly Bowles, who died while receiving treatment in Thailand, November 22.

Holly and her close friend, Bianca Jones, also Australian, fell seriously ill after consuming counterfeit alcohol during their visit to Vang Vieng, a popular tourist destination in central Laos. Bianca passed away on November 21. Both had been hospitalized in Thailand, where their parents had traveled to be by their side.

The fifth victim, confirmed on the evening of November 21, was Simone White, a 28-year-old British woman from London. She had consumed the same tainted alcohol. According to reports, a total of 14 individuals fell ill after drinking the counterfeit liquor, with several still undergoing treatment, including one British, one New Zealander, and one Dutch national.







Cause of Death: Methanol Poisoning

Authorities have identified methanol poisoning as the cause of death. Methanol, a toxic alcohol, was a key ingredient in the bootleg liquor consumed by the victims. Investigations suggest the fatal drinks were consumed on the night of November 12, either at a hotel providing free alcoholic beverages to guests or at a local bar frequented by the victims. However, the exact source remains unclear.

Vang Vieng and the Dangers of Bootleg Alcohol

Vang Vieng, a small town in central Laos, is a hotspot for young backpackers traveling across Southeast Asia. Unfortunately, incidents involving methanol poisoning from illicit alcohol have occurred in several countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Indonesia has reported the highest number of fatalities over the past two decades.







These incidents are often linked to weak enforcement of alcohol regulations, inadequate food safety measures, and economic hardships that lead producers to use cheaper, toxic methanol. In September, Thailand experienced a similar tragedy with 10 deaths linked to bootleg herbal liquor.

Global Efforts and Challenges

Despite warnings and information campaigns by embassies and international organizations, such tragedies persist. Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has noted the widespread risk in the region, emphasizing the need for stricter law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and measures to eliminate counterfeit alcohol.

The recent fatalities have reignited calls for coordinated efforts to tackle the root causes of bootleg alcohol production and distribution. (TNA)









































