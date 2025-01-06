Rising incidents of bag snatching by motorbikes in Pattaya – Police warn tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has recently seen a troubling rise in the number of bag snatching incidents involving motorbikes. These crimes, which typically occur in busy areas or along less-populated streets, involve criminals on motorcycles quickly grabbing bags or personal belongings from pedestrians or individuals in cars. The criminals often target tourists and locals who may not be paying close attention to their surroundings.

Experts suggest that this increase is due to the convenience for criminals, who can easily escape the scene on a motorbike, often leading to difficulties in identifying and apprehending them. The victims, who may lose cash, electronics, or personal identification, are left feeling vulnerable and distressed.



In response to the uptick in bag snatching incidents, Pattaya Police have issued a stern warning to both residents and tourists. They urge visitors to remain cautious while in crowded areas, especially at night, and to avoid carrying valuables such as expensive electronics or large amounts of cash in easily accessible bags. Authorities also recommend that tourists use anti-theft bags or wear cross body bags to reduce the risk of theft.

Local police are ramping up efforts to combat these crimes by increasing patrols, installing more surveillance cameras, and setting up checkpoints in high-risk areas like Walking Street, Jomtien Beach, and popular shopping malls. They also stress the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement to help prevent these incidents.







While progress is being made to curb the rise in bag snatchings, tourists and locals are reminded to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during their visit to Pattaya.

