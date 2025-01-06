Thai student uniforms become a trend among Chinese tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The iconic Thai student uniform, which includes the crisp white shirt and dark skirt or pants, has recently become a popular fashion trend among Chinese tourists visiting Pattaya. Many visitors, especially from China, are drawn to the distinctiveness of the uniform, often wearing it for photo opportunities or as a novelty during their trips to Thailand.

This trend is largely fueled by the rising popularity of Thai culture, as portrayed in social media and films. The “school girl” or “school boy” look is seen as cute, stylish, and different from what tourists are used to in their own countries. As a result, Thai student uniforms have become a sought-after souvenir, with numerous shops in Pattaya offering them for sale or rent to visitors who want to experience this unique aspect of Thai culture firsthand.







The phenomenon has sparked interest not only as a fashion statement but also as a way for tourists to connect with local life and the youthful energy of Thailand’s school systems. Whether for Instagram photos or just as a way to immerse themselves in the experience, Chinese tourists are increasingly embracing this quirky yet charming cultural aspect of their Pattaya vacation.

Though this trend has its fun side, experts also suggest that tourists should be mindful of the cultural significance and avoid over-commercializing or misrepresenting Thai traditions. Nonetheless, it’s a clear sign of the growing fascination with Thai culture among international visitors.

































