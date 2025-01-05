Daring Robbery in Pattaya – Two thieves on motorbike snatch bag, victim dragged and injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Saifon, 49, a resident of Buriram province, filed a police report with an investigator at Pattaya City Police Station on January 4. She sustained injuries, including abrasions on her knees and elbows, after being dragged along the road when two thieves on a motorcycle snatched her shoulder bag.

Ms. Saifon recounted that she was walking with a friend to get lunch near the entrance of Soi 2 Arunothai, Central Pattaya, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached from behind. The passenger forcefully grabbed her bag and the driver sped up. In shock, she instinctively held onto the strap of the bag with all her strength, causing her to fall and slide along the road. The thieves eventually released the bag and fled towards the Arunothai traffic light intersection.







After the incident, her friend served as a witness and accompanied her to file a police report.

The Pattaya Police Communication Center has since issued an alert to intercept the suspects along potential escape routes. Investigators are also working to review CCTV footage in the area to gather evidence and pursue the culprits, ensuring they are brought to justice.

































