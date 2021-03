Friday 19th March was the 12th Friday in a row food was given out at the Richmond. We started giving out food early due to the heat, as people waiting in the queue were getting hot.



We had 300 bags that we gave out in 9 minutes. This takes our total since 26th Match 2020 to 27,400 bags.







Next week is our 1st anniversary, and we would like to hit 28,000 bags. Come join our Anniversary party on March 26 at Richmond on Soi Welcome.