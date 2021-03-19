7-day quarantine approved for certified vaccinated travellers to Thailand

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday resolved to shorten quarantine periods for foreign arrivals, beginning on April 1.



CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that from April 1, visitors would not be required to show a fit-to fly document. They would be allowed to carry only Covid-19 free certificate (CFC).







The CCSA meeting agreed to shorten quarantine periods to 10 days for arrivals without a vaccination certificate (VC) and to 7 days for those with VC, beginning on April 1.

The 14-day quarantine remains for arrivals from areas where the Covid-19 virus has mutated.







Moreover, quarantined arrivals would be allowed to leave their rooms on the condition that they comply with the Public Health measures. They would be able to use fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor exercise area as well as to buy food and goods outside. (TNA)















