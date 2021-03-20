Thailand Songkran long holiday in April will see increase of upcountry travelers

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced on Friday that no water-splashing activities or wet parties would be allowed during the Songkran festival next month to avoid Covid-19 transmission.



CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin revealed that the CCSA had prohibited water splashing, concerts or any activities involving close contact between people, such as use of powder paste and foam parties.







However, traditional activities such as religious practices or ceremonies to show respect to the elderly can continue as usual. Inter-provincial travel, expected to increase during Songkran long holiday in April, can continue as normal with proper health practices. (NNT)













