Thanks to generosity of donations from all round the world, the Richmond is able to give away 500 bags on Friday 26th February 2021.

It’s been truly amazing. We have now given away 26,500 bags of free food to hungry Thai people since 26th March 2020.

It’s sad to see but people are more desperate than ever now.

Locally we have had private donations from people. Real Divers have given us great support, and a special mention to Jomtien beach bar owners, through their competition and raffle.