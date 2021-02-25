Chonburi to get 4,700 doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Chonburi will receive nearly 5,000 doses from the first batch of Chinese coronavirus vaccines arriving in Thailand.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Feb. 24 that, as a major economic center, Chonburi would be one of 13 provinces where the first 200,000 doses of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech would be distributed to inoculate medical personal, caregivers and the highest-risk groups.







Other provinces include Samut Sakhon, where the second coronavirus wave began and is still serious, Bangkok and other “orange” controlled zones, along with economic centers like Phuket, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai.





















