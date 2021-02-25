Pattaya temples curtail candle processions for Macha Bucha Day

Pattaya temples will celebrate a subdued Macha Bucha Day, with limits on the number of worshippers allowed at one time.

The Sangha Supreme Council earlier resolved not to host festivals or other activities for the Feb. 26 holiday, but left it up to local temples to determine whether candlelight processions would be held. If they are, temples must limit the number of people in each parade.







Banglamung Dean of Monks Pipitkitjaruk said Feb. 24 Pattaya would have no organized processions, but worshipers were free to bring flowers, candles and incense to walk around the temple themselves.

Wat Nongprue, where the abbot is, will prepare a place where solo candlelight marches can be done from 8-10:30 p.m. Everyone will be required to wear face masks, keep their distance from other marchers and follow the designated route.

























