Residents terrified by series of burglaries in East Pattaya housing projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Homeowners in East Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district are living in fear following a series of bold night-time burglaries that have left them feeling unsafe despite robust security systems in their housing projects. The ease with which the thieves have entered homes and stolen belongings has shaken the community, with residents reporting little cooperation or assistance from the police.







On July 26, a reporter visited a village along the Motorway in East Pattaya, following complaints from multiple housing projects. The residents reported severe distress after a string of burglaries, during which thieves climbed into homes and stole valuables. CCTV footage has clearly captured the culprits in action.

Mr B, the manager of one of the affected housing projects, disclosed that the project has been targeted by thieves approximately eight times since early July. The most recent incident occurred on the night of July 24, when thieves entered four homes between 1-2 a.m. They rummaged through living rooms, lounges, and kitchens, even while residents slept in their bedrooms, showing no fear of the law as they freely stole items.

The reporter also spoke with residents from nearby housing projects, who reported similar night-time break-ins. Based on CCTV footage, the suspects appear to be the same individuals, targeting six houses in two different projects in a single night. The footage shows a small-built individual wearing a black cloak and a mask, calmly searching through homes for valuables, seemingly unafraid of the law.

Homeowners affected by these burglaries are terrified and unable to sleep peacefully. Despite the presence of robust security systems, the incidents have left them feeling vulnerable. They have reported the incidents to the police but have received little cooperation or assistance, prompting them to urgently request police intervention.

Residents hope for immediate action to address the situation and increase security in the area, as they fear for their safety and the safety of their property. The community calls for a stronger police presence and more effective measures to prevent further incidents and ensure their peace of mind.





































