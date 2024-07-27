Police reject bribes during crackdown on foreign motorcyclists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early morning of July 26, a police operation targeting foreign motorcyclists in South Pattaya resulted in the impounding of over ten motorcycles and an unsuccessful attempt by some riders to bribe their way out of penalties.

At 4.50 a.m. more than ten police officers set up a checkpoint at the entrance and exit of Soi VC in South Pattaya. The operation aimed to curb disturbances caused by a group of foreign motorcyclists reportedly riding around, honking horns, and revving engines loudly, much to the annoyance of local residents.







During the inspection, officers encountered over 50 foreign motorcyclists, primarily from the Middle East. While some riders turned back to evade capture, others were stopped and had their documents checked. It was discovered that many of the motorcycles were rentals, with several featuring modified exhausts that emitted loud noises, disturbing the community.

Reports indicate that during the inspection, some motorcyclists, aged between 18 and 25, attempted to surround the police officers and offered bribes ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 baht to have their impounded vehicles released. The officers firmly refused the bribes and instructed the group to return to their accommodations. They were advised to visit the police station the following day to pay the full fines as stipulated by traffic regulations. The seized motorcycles will remain impounded until the owners can provide proper documentation and settle the fines according to the law.





































