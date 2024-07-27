Police investigate alleged unlawful detention of worker at Pattaya beer bar

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent post by a popular Facebook page has stirred controversy in Pattaya. The post included a photo of a beer bar and a plea for help regarding a worker named Dao who was allegedly detained by the bar’s owner. The post claimed Dao was being held against her will, threatened by staff, and had her ID card seized. Dao’s partner reportedly tried to transfer 850 baht for her to pay her debt, but the bar owner had blocked communication, preventing contact.







Following the post, the Pattaya Police Station dispatched officers to investigate the situation and invited the bar owner for questioning. Mrs J, the bar owner, explained that the incident began on the afternoon of July 25. She stated that Dao had contacted the bar via Facebook and phone to apply for a job. Dao lacked transportation funds, so the bar paid her 850 baht for travel from Bangsaen.

Upon arrival, Dao started working but then abruptly wanted to leave. She borrowed a phone to call her partner, expressing her desire to quit. Mrs Jariya asked Dao to return the 850 baht before leaving, but she refused. The bar then requested Ms Dao work to repay the amount. The bar owner denied allegations of unlawful detention, explaining that the ID was held only for legal employee record purposes.

Dao admitted contacting the bar and receiving the 850 baht but stated she was uncomfortable with the job type and sought to resolve the situation by working out a repayment plan. She claimed to have been threatened with physical harm if she did not pay. Unable to get money from her partner and frightened, she stayed at the bar. She was unaware of the Facebook help request.

The police are continuing to investigate both sides of the story to ensure fairness and resolve the matter. The incident has highlighted concerns over worker treatment and the need for clear, lawful employment practices in Pattaya’s service industry.





































