Residents outraged over unauthorized Jomtien beach infringement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents have raised concerns about business operators occupying areas of Na Jomtien Beach with chairs and tables for rental purposes, in direct violation of municipal regulations. On May 17, reporters investigated these claims and confirmed that entrepreneurs had indeed set up rental beach chairs and dining tables on the beach.









This unauthorized activity contradicts previous orders from the Na Jomtien Sub-district Municipality, which are clearly indicated by municipal signs. The beach is designated as a public area meant for communal use, and the sale of goods, food, or drinks, as well as the installation of any equipment for private business purposes, is strictly prohibited without permission. Violators are subject to strict legal action by the municipality.





Residents and tourists alike are perplexed by the entrepreneurs’ blatant defiance of the municipal order, despite the clear signage indicating the regulations. Notably, there are two municipal enforcement checkpoints in the area, adding to the confusion as to why these violations continue unchecked.







The community is urging the Na Jomtien Sub-district Municipality to take immediate action by inspecting the situation, informing the business operators of the regulations, and enforcing the law decisively to prevent further violations. Residents hope that stronger enforcement will preserve the intended communal use of the beach and ensure that public spaces remain accessible to everyone.





































